President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

The president also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Both appointments were announced on Tuesday in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu

Comrade Aremu has been a notable trade unionist who has risen through the ranks in the trade union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021.