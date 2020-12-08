President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating in an emergency virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; all state governors elected under the platform of the APC are in attendance of the meeting, physically.

The National Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, who is also the governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, had late November scheduled the meeting to review party’s positions on some issues affecting it.

NAN reports that the APC had on Nov. 10 announced timetable for the commencement of party registration of new members and re-validation of all members of the All Progressives Congress.