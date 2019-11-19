President Muhammadu Buhari, 19 governors under the platform of All Progressives Congress and other relevant stakeholders will attend the third Federal Government-Progressive Governors’ Forum parley on Policy Synergy, holding in Jos on November 25.

Salihu Lukman, the Director-General of PGF, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He said that the parley was to ensure synergy between State and Federal Governments to reposition local governments for excellent service delivery, to achieve the fundamental goals of local governance.

According to Lukman, the parley, with the theme: “Strengthening Public Service Delivery”, will focus on five key areas: internal security, education, transport, health and social investment.

“The aim is to facilitate the development of a commonly-shared service delivery framework for local governments, effective oversight from states and synergy with the Federal Government.

“This will reposition the local governments for excellent public service delivery to achieve the fundamental goals of local governance,” the director-general said.

He added that the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and State for Health will make presentations at the parley.

“Some agencies under the above ministries like Primary Health Care Development Agency, Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will join the ministers to highlight priority issues,” he said.

Lukman further said that these would be considered as components of the commonly-shared service delivery framework for local governments in all APC states.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour. Participants expected at the parley include 19 progressive governors, principal officers of the National Assembly and APC legislators.

“Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Minister of State for Health are also expected.

“Other participants are the EFCC Chairman, Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Executive Secretary, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and many other government functionaries from the 19 APC-controlled states,” he said.

Lukman said that at the end of the parley, some understanding would emerge on required actions needed to institute commonly-shared service delivery framework for local governments.

According to him, this will influence programmatic relations between the Federal Government and APC-controlled states in the area of strengthening local governance.

“Some new initiatives that APC states can act upon towards instituting new efficient management models will also emerge for the PGF’s further consideration and approval,” he said.

