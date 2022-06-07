Buhari agreed Tinubu will succeed him — Buba Galadima

President Muhammadu Buhari promised to handover to former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after serving out his two-term tenure.

Frontline politician and one-time confidant of President Buhari, Buba Galadima, said this in an interview on Monday.

Galadima said some party leaders were witnesses to the understanding between the President and the frontline All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant in the formative days of the party.

He spoke in an interview with The PUNCH.

According to him, the understanding was reached after it dawned on the party that the Muslim-Muslim ticket was not going to fly in 2015.

Galadima claimed to be privy to the understanding as one of the founding fathers of the rainbow party.

He has since parted way with the APC and President Buhari.

Fielding a question on whether there was an agreement in times past that Tinubu would succeed Buhari, Galadima said the one-time Lagos State helmsman would have been on the APC ballot in 2015 as running mate with Buhari.

He said: “Not perfectly an agreement, but there was an understanding because Tinubu with one other person and the President also with another person sat down and the information we got was that they agreed that if Tinubu would help Buhari win, he would become the Vice President.

“When that was not possible, they called him to ask him to assist because of the exigencies of the time, which wouldn’t have allowed for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“They said that whatever he does, he should deploy and make sure that Buhari becomes President and that when he (Buhari) is going, he would also do whatever he would in his powers to assist Tinubu to become President.

“It looks like they are now going back on that understanding.

“And a promise is a promise whether written or unwritten because if you can subvert it, God knows your heart.

“And God never accepts betrayal.

“When you are committed, whether it is sour or bitter, or tasty, you have to swallow it.

“Now, it looks like they want to go back on that understanding with Tinubu.

“This is why Tinubu is bitter and I understand this bitterness, because of what has happened to him, which I told him years back.

“I told him what was going to happen to him.

“And everything that I predicted those years is now happening.

“My prayer for him (Tinubu) is that he should come out of this unscathed and healthy.

“That is my biggest prayer for him.

“But for him, it looks like he has already been subverted.

“The only way he can get his momentum is if the party agrees to do primaries.

“If the party agrees to go to the primaries, I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu may emerge victorious, but as far as the consensus which they want to adopt is concerned, he is out of the game.”

On the identity of those who were present when the understanding was reached, Galadima simply said Buhari and Tinubu had witnesses, who were then serving governors.

He said: “I won’t tell you but the people involved know.

“Tinubu came to the meeting with a former governor while Buhari came with a sitting governor.

“That is why that governor is solidly behind Tinubu today and because of the fear of God.

“But I wouldn’t want to mention the names of the two of them because Tinubu himself has alluded to this kind of understanding.”

Galadima also commented on Tinubu’s remarks in Abeokuta during his meeting with Ogun State delegates and the reaction of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to sanction him.

Adamu spoke of a plan by the party to punish Tinubu for recounting his contributions to ensure the dislodgement of the Peoples Democratic Party by the APC in 2015.

Galadima said: “Well, who is the APC chairman?

“Where was he when some of us were fighting for Buhari?

“Where was he?

“He should remember what he did to us in 2003.

“Is it because Buhari has forgotten?

“If Buhari recollects what the APC national chairman did to him, he would not even ever allow him to shake his hand, let alone make him chairman.”

—