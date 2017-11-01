Buhari administers oath of office on SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Buhari also inaugurated the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund in Abuja.

The two events took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council’s meeting.

While inaugurating the emblem, Buhari urged corporate organisations, particularly service providers and other business concerns, to support the veterans’ cause through voluntary donations, employment opportunities and welfare support.

He said: “The noble culture of appreciation and respect for veterans and servicemen and women experienced all over the world is very much part of us in Nigeria.

“I, therefore, look forward to a time when business concerns and service providers in the country would give special recognition and consideration for these distinguished citizens and support the veterans’ cause in any way they can through voluntary donations, employment opportunities and welfare support.”

Buhari also inaugurated the Partnership Scheme for the Armed Forces in which all Nigerians, corporate organisations and government agencies should support and partner with the Armed Forces in appreciation of their sacrifices.

The president, therefore, called on all Nigerians, the Diaspora and the nation’s friends to donate generously to the cause of the Nigerian Legion and families of the Fallen Heroes.

He expressed federal government’s desire to improve the capability of the nation’s Armed Forces, noting that the administration’s efforts had started yielding positive results already in boosting the morale of men and women of the Armed Forces.

Buhari implored all to procure and wear the emblem with “pride as a way of identifying with those that laid down their lives, the incapacitated and others still who are daily in harm’s way in order to guarantee our peace and security”.

He saluted the gallantry, courage and sacrifices of men and women of the Armed Forces as they grappled with diverse and contemporary security challenges plaguing the country.

He said: “I appreciate your display of unparalleled loyalty to the country and dedication to duty.

“Being one of you, I understand what you have to undergo. This administration will continue to do all within its power and resources to ensure that your welfare is adequately catered for.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Defence, retired Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali, said the event was a an annual tradition towards acknowledging and appreciating the gallantry and sacrifices of veterans in the first and second world wars and peace keeping operations around the world as well internal security operations.

Dan-Ali called for an inter-ministerial collaboration between the ministries of defence, education, information and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies in championing the patronage of the emblem by Nigerians.

NAN reports that January 15 of every year is celebrated as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

From Wednesday till January 2018, top government officials and other Nigerians are expected to hang the emblem on their clothes as a mark of appreciating the efforts of the soldiers.