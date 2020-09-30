The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, as part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

Femi Adesina, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the live address would commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10am.

According to him, this will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

“Please note that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday,’’ he added.