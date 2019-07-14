The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is the leader people greatly misunderstood.

Orji, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, said he has known President Buhari and former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida for the past 32 years and he has not changed.

He said: “I have known him (Buhari) now for 32 years.

“Himself and former President Babangida.

“He has not changed.

“Think of it: a man that ruled Nigeria as military head of state has no house in Abuja or Lagos, neither does he have house in Port Harcourt or Ibadan.

“If you go to his house in Daura, it is the same house, the same small house he built long ago.

“The television I saw there when I went there last year for Sallah, that television must have been bought in 1973.

“This is a reality.

“Like you can see here, there are modern things.

“Tomorrow, if this television is not good, I will replace it with another one.

“I am not thinking that way.

“That is the fact.

“So this man, the only story you can tell him is to say there are poor people in Aba and you have them a lot to eat and tarred the roads for them to pass.

“That is how Buhari will like you.

“Not to say that I have bought a private jet.

“You cannot go and tell Buhari that story whether he is President or not he would not hear you because it makes no sense to him.”