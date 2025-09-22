Bugaje reacts as Obasanjo denies seeking third term

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has denied long-standing allegations claiming he sought to have a third term just before his second term in office as a democratically elected President ended in 2007.

Obasanjo, while speaking at the Democracy Dialogue organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Accra, Ghana, said there is no Nigerian, dead or alive, who can truthfully claim he solicited support for a third term agenda.

“I’m not a fool. If I wanted a third term, I know how to go about it. And there is no Nigerian, dead or alive, that would say I called him and told him I wanted a third term,” he said.

He argued that he had proven his ability to secure difficult national goals, citing Nigeria’s debt relief during his administration as a much greater challenge than any third term ambition.

Reacting, political activist and civil society leader, Dr. Usman Bugaje, strongly refuted Obasanjo’s claim, insisting that the ex-president “did everything within his power” to extend his tenure.

In an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday, Bugaje maintained that legislators at the time had first-hand knowledge of the former president’s alleged ambition.

“I can confirm to you that Obasanjo looked for third term. He did everything that he could within his power to get third term, he failed to do so,” Bugaje declared.

“Now, the fact that he did not take a telephone to make a particular call to anybody is not sufficient evidence that he did not look for third term.

“It’s just a matter of style, but all of us in the National Assembly at that time knew beyond any doubt that he worked day and night, and many of us were threatened by his own agents.”

Bugaje, who served as a member of the National Assembly during Obasanjo’s administration, recalled how some lawmakers allegedly suffered intimidation, citing Senator Victor Lar, then leader of the Northern caucus of the House of Representatives, who, according to him, had to hide in different locations before a decisive gathering was held to resist the third-term bid.

“Those people who actually distributed the money and threatened us are alive. Those who received the money are alive. Those who refused to receive the money are alive.

“There is sufficient evidence… this is a matter that is incontrovertible, there is no way he can deny it,” Bugaje stressed.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']