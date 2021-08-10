Bugaje delivers UNIFEMGA Reunion lecture

Former Political Adviser to Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Dr Usman Bugaje, is expected to deliver the 2021 annual National Reunion Lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) on Saturday August 21, in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to a statement by the chairman, Planning Committee of the Reunion, Mohammed Buari; and the public relations officer, Samsudeen Adenopo, the three- day programme will hold at the Oduduwa Hall of the institution from Friday August 20 to 22 from 10 a.m.

Bugaje will speak on the theme of the Reunion: ‘Nigeria at a Crossroads: The Myths, the Facts, the Realities’.

Bugaje, who doubles as the founding chairman of the Network for Justice, an advocacy group concerned with promoting civil education, consumer and human rights; acting convener of the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), a public policy group that is promoting policies to restore stable governance and stimulate economic renewal in the northern states of Nigeria, will use the opportunity to speak on other national issues, including restructuring.

According to the statement, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is the royal father of the day.

The deputy managing director, Business Development, International Business of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, Mr Thabit Adewale Sonaike, will chair the occasion on Saturday, with Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede as the host vice chancellor.

The association stated that there will be a networking dinner on Friday August 20, to be anchored by the assistant vice chancellor of the University of West England, Bristol, Professor Lukumon Oyedele, who will be speaking on the topic ‘Town & Gown- Helping One another Up the Ladder’.

The dinner will be chaired by the former vice chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo Awolowo, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Professor Saburi Adesanya; while Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, chairman, Board of Trustees, UNIFEMGA, is the chief host at the OAU Central Mosque Hall, from 8pm.

As part of the programmes, there will be a special Jumat Service at the OAU Central Mosque, a courtesy call on the vice chancellor and a welcome reception for all the delegates.

UNIFEMGA noted that there would also be scholarship grant and an empowerment programme for students on campus to be facilitated by renowned resource persons as well as keep-fit exercises for all delegates.

Other highlights of the three-day national reunion conference include a novelty match among the branches and a press conference on Sunday.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the reunion, Alhaji Abdulfatah Olanlege, UNIFEMGA national president, said the 2021 reunion coinciding with the diamond jubilee celebration of the university “offers us the unique opportunity to take stock of how well we have contributed back to the university and society at Large.”

Already, over 200 delegates from all the branches, including those in the diaspora, have registered to participate in the reunion conference.