Professor Idris Bugaje on Wednesday assumed duty as the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

This is contained in a statement signed by the board’s Deputy Director, Public Relations and Media, Jacob Abang, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 14 approved the appointment of Bugaje as the ES of the board with effect from March 16.

Until his appointment, Bugaje was the Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic.

According to the statement, Bugaje, while receiving the handover notes from Abati Muhammad who headed the board in acting capacity, described his appointment as a “call to national service”.

He promised to transform the board to greater heights and unveiled his 3-point agenda focused on getting a new Scheme of Service, promoting skills and the NBTE spirit.

Bugaje said he would ensure a unified scheme of service in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector and ensure that staff of NBTE could exit the service at 65 and go on sabbatical to polytechnics.

“In the same vein, polytechnic staff will also come to NBTE on sabbatical. This will promote interaction and understanding among the stakeholders in the TVET sector.

“To equip Nigerian youths with relevant skills, the board will revive its Zonal Offices to carry out advocacies on skills and interface with industries and other agencies in the zones on skills development.

“The board will also collaborate with industries to establish model skills centres in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“Also, the staff of the board will be trained to efficiently and effectively assess and verify skills of Nigerians,” he said.

Bugaje said efforts would be made to adopt the Moroccan model of skills, adding that he would advocate to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to be Nigeria’s Skills Ambassador.

He also explained that his administration would revive the NBTE Spirit among the staff to lead the board to a new glory, as he would work with those that were ready to deliver results.

Bugaje equally called on the staff unions in the board to constructively engage the management in areas that would promote the overall interest of the board and the TVET sector.

“We will also make a case for the NBTE staff to benefit from Tertiary Education Trust Fund and sponsored training like other polytechnic staff.

“Such training will equip the staff to carry out their duties professionally and competently,” he said.

On internally generated revenue, Bugaje said that NBTE would register a consultancy company that will carry out training and other services to clients to generate funds.

According to him, the board would no longer ask schools to pay for accreditation, which according to him, influences the outcome of the exercise.

He added that the board would engage the Budget Office, Federal Ministry of Finance, and the National Assembly to make budgetary provisions for accreditation of schools.