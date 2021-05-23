Dr Usman Bugaje, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Prof Ayo Atsenuwa, Ann-Kio Briggs, Mike Utsaha (Esq.), Folarin Falana, a.k.a. Falz, will on Monday, May 24, 2021 dissect issues at the launch of #FixPoliticsDialogues.

The #FixPoliticsDialogues centres on citizens’ voice and participation in the discussion of the 1999 constitution.

While the National Assembly is pushing forward the agenda for amendment, there is rising crescendo of citizens’ voices demanding a new constitution based on a national conversation followed by a referendum.

The voice of young Nigerians will be represented at the dialogue with Falz of the #EndSARS movement, Cynthia Mbamalu of Not-Too-Young-To-Run, and Saed Hussein taking centre-stage as panelists and guests in what is also an inter-generational conversation.

In a statement on Sunday, the #FixPolitics spokesperson, Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated that the platform will be launched with a debate on “1999 Constitution: To Change or Amend?”

“#FixPoliticsDialogues will serve the purpose of convening healthy debates and dialogues on serious public agenda issues like the 1999 Constitution.

“It is one of the mandates of #FixPolitics to reform the Nigeria constitutional, political and electoral environment for national development,” Ubabukoh stated.

According to him, #FixPolitics is a movement of citizens, by citizens and for citizens.

He encouraged all citizens to join the conversation on May 24 on the constitutional way forward for Nigeria since no progress is possible without such a fundamental agreement.

“This inaugural dialogue on the constitution, as a framework for enshrining and realising our national aspirations, is an appropriate beginning,” he added.