Budget padding: EFCC begins investigation of Dogara, Lasun, summons Jibrin

EFCC.jpg
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has commenced investigation into the allegations of budget padding in the House of Representatives.
In this regard, it has invited the leadership of the house for questioning.
Among those invited were the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and his Deputy, Yusuf Lasun.
Others invited by the EFCC are the Minority leader, Leo Ogor, and Hon. Alhasan Dogunwa.
The EFCC has also invited the suspended former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin.
Jibrin is expected to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday (tomorrow).
Jibrin has been reacting to the development on his Tweeter handle.
In series of tweets, Jibrin vowed to expose more fraud in the 2017 Budget.
He tweeted: “In due course I will expose a lot of issues in the 2017 budget that will shock Nigerians whether the authority decides to act on it or not.
“I have gone through endless intimidation and blackmail in the last one year. I have been denied all my rights and rights of my constituents.
“Many people are concern about my safety and future of my career but I always reminded them of the bigger picture of our country’s interest.”


