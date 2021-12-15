Budget: Assembly accuses Minister of Finance of misappropriation

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has accused state Ministry of Finance of alleged irregularities and misappropriation of fund.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Shamsudeen Hassan-Basko, levelled the accusation.

Hassan-Basko (APC, Talata-Mafara North) made the accusation while speaking when the Ministry of Works and Transport defended its 2022 appropriation estimate at the state assembly.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations to the House, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, the lawmaker accused the ministry of paying some Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state more than what has been appropriated to them.

He said: “My committee will invite both the Ministries of budget and economic planning and finance to ascertain the true situation of matter before passing the bill into law.

“The committee will also sanction officials of the State Transport Authority formally known as (State Mass Transit ) for failing to appear before the committee to defend its 2022 budget estimate.

“We are going to allocate zero kobo to the authority for the 2022 fiscal year.

“The committee chairman wondered why a whole ministry honour the house invitation for budget defence but a parastatal under it failed to appear to defend its budget.”

The lawmaker decried the attitude of some MDAs for not remitting the taxes generated to the state Treasury Single Account.

“Any revenue generating MDA failed to remit taxes to the state government, my committee will allocate zero to such agency,” he explained.