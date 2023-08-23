Budapest: Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles, makes semi-final 

Nigeria’s athlete, Tobi Amusan has qualified for the semi-final of the women’s 100 meters hurdles at the 2023 World Athletics Championship.

The Nigerian dipped at 12.48 seconds to finish first in heat five of the first round of qualification Tuesday at the Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ, Budapest, Hungary.

Megan Tapper, Jamaican champion, took second at 12.51 seconds, followed by Michelle Jenneke of Australia who finished third.

Amusan placed third fastest overall from the qualification phase behind Kendra Harrison of the US, who ran 12.24 seconds and Bahamas’ Devynne Chalton with 12.44 seconds.

The Nigerian is billed to compete in the second semi-final heat billed for 8pm Wednesday.

Tuesday’s race was Amusan’s first competitive event since the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) provisionally suspended her for “missing three tests in months.”

Consequently, the world champion was excluded from the 26-athlete team submitted by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for the championship.

However, three days before the commencement of the competition, Amusan was cleared of the charges, while her suspension was lifted.