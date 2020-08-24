Budapest’s Puskás Aréna will host the UEFA Super Cup final on September 24, 2020.

With Bayern Munich winning the 2019-2020 Champions League season and Sevilla triumphing in the Europa League, these two teams will play in the Super Cup match at Puskás Arena this fall.

Although there is no final decision yet, it seems very likely that fans will be allowed to return to the arena for the match.

The Super Cup match is played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

This year, a German-Spanish clash will be held on September 24 in Puskás Arena.

Bayern Munich, who triumphed in the Champions League on Sunday by defeating PSG by 1–0, and Sevilla, who defeated Inter 3–2 in the Europa League final, will play in Budapest for the Super Cup title.

UEFA has not yet made a final decision on whether to play the match in front of football fans, but it is planned that in the coronavirus epidemic, the clash in Budapest could be the first European cup-match to which spectators will be admitted.

At the moment, it seems that football fans will be allowed to return to the Puskás Arena.

However, the number of spectators will be limited. Sky Sports Italia reported earlier that in the new system the UEFA will try, 30 per cent of the stadium’s capacity will be allowed to be used, which means around 20,000 spectators.