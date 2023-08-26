Budapest: NOC comforts Amusan, says loss is temporary setback 

The Board of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Saturday urged Tobi Amusan to work harder following her inability to defend her title at the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

In a statement signed by Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer, NOC and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Habu Gumel, NOC’s President, described Amusan’s loss as a temporary setback.

He noted that losing the 100m hurdles title must have been tough for Amusan.

“We at the NOC are reaching out to offer you, Amusan, some comforting words in the light of your race yesterday in Budapest at which you lost out in the finals, placing 6th in 12.62 secs.

“Although you may have faced disappointment in failing to defend your 100-meter hurdle, we want you to know that all is not lost.

“We are consoled with the fact that your 12.12 seconds world record set at Oregon, U.S., is intact.

“We know you have been under considerable pressure lately. Do not lose your focus as the 2024 Paris Games are still a year ahead of you,” he said.

Gumel further said the outcome of the race should not be the end of the world, adding it did not define Amusan’s talents or abilities.

“Competing at such a high level comes with its fair share of ups and downs, victories and setbacks. It is through these challenging moments that we grow and discover our true resilience.

“Tobi, you have shown incredible strength throughout your career, and this setback will only serve as another stepping stone on your path to success.

“Remember, the most successful athletes have faced defeats but have managed to bounce back even stronger.

“It is during these difficult times that you develop the mental fortitude and discipline necessary to overcome obstacles,” he said.

The NOC President urged Amusan to use this experience as an opportunity to learn, refocus, and refine her strategies for future races.

“Embrace this setback as an opportunity for growth and use it to fuel your fire. Your comeback will be nothing short of extraordinary,” he said.

Amusan was under a provisional suspension over whereabouts, but the ban was lifted just two days ahead of the start of the Budapest Championships.