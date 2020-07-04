Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group of Company, says the firm will set up a three million metric tonnes cement plant in Adamawa State.

Rabiu disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Friday in Yola.

The chairman said he was in Yola to identify with the state government’s strides as well as to seek areas of business partnership.

He said the partnership was meant to contribute the company’s quota to the economic development of the state, North East and Nigeria at large.

He said: “I am here today with the management of BUA Cement Company to identify with your government efforts and seek for areas of partnership.

“Also to inform you of our plan to set up a 3 million metric tonnes cement plant and 50MW power plant in Guyuk and Lamurde Local Government Areas of the state.

“Once the company is established, it will supply electricity to neighbouring local government areas and provide at least 3,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs to the people of the state.”

Rabiu further explained that the BUA preliminary findings had shown that the two local government areas (Guyuk and Lamurde) had the highest quality of limestone in the whole of Nigeria.

The chairman said after the findings, the company was ready to begin developing these mines by investing heavily.

Rabiu noted that the company has designed to use a new technology to bring Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for power supply.

He said: “This cement plant will be our first major investment in the North East and we are soliciting Adamawa Government’s support to tap the limestone resource in Guyuk and for the successful set up of this cement plant and the power plant.

“Our records of accomplishment unlocking latent opportunities across Nigeria and in various sectors speaks for it self.”

Responding, Fintiri thanked the BUA management for choosing Adamawa and showing interest to partner with the state.

The governor said part of his administration’s policy was economic growth for sustainable development of the state.

“Our doors are open for any meaningful development and we are ever ready to partner with any private sector that will bring development to the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rabiu, the chairman of the African giant BUA, donated N200 million to the Adamawa State Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.