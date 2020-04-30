BUA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of BUA Group, on Wednesday announced that it has released N300 million to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to aid its logistics and the operations in line with the earlier pledge of Founder/Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

The BUA Foundation also announced that it has released the cash sums of N600 million to the following states on Wednesday: N100 million each to Kwara, Kaduna, Ekiti, Rivers, and a sum of N200 million to Lagos State – distinct from the N1 billion health infrastructure intervention grant being provided to equip a permanent health facility in Lagos.

These new contributions are also in addition to BUA’s earlier disbursement of N1 billion to the CACOVID Private Sector Coalition and N100 million each to Sokoto, Ogun and Edo States as BUA continues to champion the fight against the virus in Nigeria.

In his comments, Rabiu said it was important that the private sector steps in to support the country where possible in combating the virus and its attendant effects.

Also speaking on the announced N3 billion Health Infrastructure Intervention Grant for Kano and Lagos States, Rabiu said: “BUA Foundation is already working closely with the Presidential Task Force, NCDC and other stakeholders on how best to deploy these funds to immediately equip the selected facilities in Kano especially and Lagos within the next few weeks.

“These grants will be disbursed and monitored in line with globally accepted best practice.”

Speaking further, Rabiu said BUA will continue to monitor the situation and is ready to do more to support areas that are in need.

“We need each other to come together in fighting this virus,” he said.