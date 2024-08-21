BUA Foods, IMAS agree to build 3200 tonnes wheat flour mills

BUA Foods Plc has signed an agreement with IMAS, a prominent Turkish flour milling equipment manufacturer, to build four state-of-the-art wheat flour milling factories with a daily capacity of 3200 tonnes.

Abdul Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Foods, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the agreement was signed during a formal ceremony attended by top executives from BUA Foods and IMAS.

The development underscores BUA Foods’ commitment to sustaining growth by expanding production capacities across all its business divisions.

Rabiu said the transformative move was part of BUA Foods’ strategic expansion plans into new markets since its debut on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

Rabiu said the new factories are expected to provide enhanced manufacturing capacity and capabilities to deliver more high-quality products that would contribute towards addressing food challenges in Nigeria.

“This partnership with IMAS is a testament to our dedication to improving food security in Nigeria.

“These new factories will significantly boost our capacity to continue to produce high-quality flour products while helping to create additional job opportunities across the country,” he said.

According to him, the investment is a step towards the firm’s target of increasing its share of the Nigerian flour market.

The chairman noted that the addition of the four mills will enable the company to produce high-quality flour, thereby, offering it the flexibility to address various potential flour needs.

Also, the Vice-President of IMAS, Mustafa Ozdemir, expressed IMAS’ enthusiasm to again contribute to BUA Foods expansion drive.

Ozdemir said that IMAS aimed at ensuring that more people in Africa had access to affordable and healthy food.

BUA Foods Plc is a leading food business with well-diversified and scalable operations producing sugar, flour, pasta, rice and edible oils and with strategically located plants across Nigeria.

The company is a resilient business built on a strong brand proposition and an operator with a well-known reputation for delivering quality products.

