The BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Borno State Government to combat COVID-19 in the state.

This is coming barely a day after 418 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that BUA had last week donated a total of nine ambulances and 150,000 face masks to Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States Governments.

Presenting the donations, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, said the firm remains committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through its social investments programmes and commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State for his commitment to combating the pandemic in the state.

According to Hong: “The BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been contributing towards the fight against COVID-19 and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

“That is why we are donating these three ambulances and 100,000 face masks to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We are already seeing the second wave of COVID-19.

“In the past few days, we have seen the resurgence of the pandemic and as a corporate organisation, we want to help in solving this problem.”

In his response, Zulum thanked the Founder and Chairman of BUA for the donations, adding: “These three ambulances and 100,000 face masks will go a long way in ensuring the combating the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

“I, on behalf of the government and people of Borno State convey my deepest appreciation to the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for donating these items to Borno State to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“This is not his first donation to Borno State and we remain eternally grateful to him.”