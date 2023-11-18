BUA donates N1b entrepreneurship centre to Maiduguri University

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the over N1bn Abdul Samad Rabiu International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The facility was built and donated to University of Maiduguri by BUA International Group.

Shettima inaugurated the centre on Saturday in Maiduguri as part of activities to mark the university’s 24th Combined Convocation Ceremony.

Shettima, an alumnus of the university, lauded BUA group for its support to education, particularly in areas of innovation and entrepreneurship, which he said, was in line with the President Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Maiduguri , Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, thanked BUA for the centre which he said would prioritise entrepreneurship training in the university and the prospect for the necessary paradigm shift in entrepreneurial learning.

According to Aliyu, the new centre will remedy the objective of creating enterprises for students graduating.

“It is expected to foster a thriving innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages creativity, collaboration and experimentation.

“It will provide a platform for individuals and other stakeholders to launch and grow new ventures, creating a social and economic impact in the process.

“The future products of the Centre will be capable of creating enterprises for self-employment.

“On behalf of the university, I express our profound gratitude to say thank you to Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for his generosity and support,” Aliyu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the centre, executed under the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, has facilities including artisan, handcraft, fabrication, robotics, drones laboratories and incubator spaces.