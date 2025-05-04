BUA Cement signs development roadmap with host communities

BUA Cement Company has signed a five-year document as a roadmap guiding its community development initiatives in Sokoto State

This is expected to guide the company’s programmes under its Social Responsibility Services (CRS) to host communities in the state.

BUA Managing Director, Yusuf Binji, signed the document on behalf of the company, while three traditional rulers signed for their respective communities in Sokoto State.

The traditional rulers are Sarkin Rafin Gumbi, Alhaji Sama’ila Abdulkadir-Mujeli; Ardon Wajeke, Alhaji Mailato Gumbi; and Ubandoman Arkilla, Alhaji Aliyu Hassan-Liman.

Binji, who was represented at the occasion by the Director Plant Operations, Bashar Aminu, said the document was compiled with inputs from host communities, guided by officials from the State Government and Wamakko Local Government Area.

He said: “The document outlined agreements reached with host communities, Sokoto State and Wamakko LGA, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.”

He assured that the contents would serve as guides on people-oriented projects and programmes to be executed in host communities by the company.

He called for increased understanding, respect, and cordial relationships by the company, communities, and authorities, which would serve as lubricants to the success of the company’s programmes.

Earlier, the Assistant Director, Administration and Corporate Affairs, Sada Suleiman, said the CRS projects include healthcare support to 18 Primary Healthcare Centres, students scholarship scheme, vocational training programme, and education infrastructural development supports.

Others include establishment of a technical college, electricity installations support, provision of potable water, and construction of numerous road projects across the communities.

Suleiman added that the company had also reached an agreement on patronising eligible contractors from the host communities on its services with a 35 percent quota of employment opportunities for indigenes during recruitment exercise.

He said annual distribution of bags of cements for the repair of public places across the communities remained mandatory based on the agreement.

In his remark, the Commissioner of Solid Minerals, Alhaji Abdulkadir Maccido, described the event as a landmark achievement in the state, adding that the present administration would continue to encourage more investments into the state.

Nasir Binji, the Attorney General Commissioner for Justice, commended the efforts and urged parties to ensure proper implementation of the projects and services in the affected communities for maximum benefit.

The event was attended by the Chairman of Wamakko LGA, Alhaji Umar Dundaye, and officials from the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

