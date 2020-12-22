BUA Cement Plc on Tuesday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange , shareholders and the investing public of its plans to build three additional production lines in Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto states.

The company disclosed this in a notice titled, ‘Notification of Capacity Expansion’, posted on the NSE’s website and signed by Ahmed Aliyu, BUA Cement Company Secretary.

According to the notice, the contract will be signed between BUA and Sinoma CBMI later this week.

It said that the three production lines would produce three million metric tonnes of cement each, per annum.