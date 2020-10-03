BUA Cement has announced the appointment of Jacques Piekarski as its new Chief Financial Officer effective October 2, 2020.

Prior to his appointment, he was Group CFO at TGI Group.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement Plc, said: “The Board is confident that Jacques broad experience, strong leadership capabilities and understanding of the industry will ensure that BUA Cement is well positioned to take advantage of available opportunities to drive improved operational performance and sustain our profitable growth trajectory.”

Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jacques Piekarski to BUA Cement. Jacques brings a wealth of experience to this role – both in the Nigerian cement industry and the African region as a whole. I am certain his skills and experience will make a significant contribution and continue to drive the company forward.”

A seasoned finance professional with over 26 years experience, Jacques Piekarski is the Chief Financial Officer/Executive Director for BUA Cement Plc.

Prior to joining BUA Cement, Jacques held several C-suite finance roles across Europe and Africa in FMCG, Cement, Trading, and Mining.

Over the course of his career, Jacques has had significant achievements in setting-up or reorganising finance departments, financing (loans, bond, rights issue, debt restructuring and re-financing), revenue and cost optimisation programmes, various expansion and projects including ERP implementations, and controlling.

He is known as a charismatic, results driven and dynamic leader, with a strong business acumen.

Prior to joining BUA Cement, Jacques was Group CFO for TGI Group Nigeria – one of the largest Food and Agri privately-owned conglomerate in the country.

He joined this role from Flour Mills of Nigeria, where he was also Group CFO.

Jacques has also garnered an extensive knowledge of the cement industry form his time as the CFO for Holcim (today LafargeHolcim) in Egypt, with a joint venture with the Orascom Group.

In this role, he was actively involved in building-up the finance department, financing the plant expansion and monitoring its budget, implementing Holcim financial standards and a vast cost reduction programme.

During his tenure, the plant was the second largest single plant in the world with 8mt capacity.

A Swiss and French National, Jacques was born in Switzerland.

He is a graduate from the Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and holds an MBA from the Robert Kennedy College, Zurich, Switzerland.

Jacques is the President of the Swiss Nigerian Business Council in Lagos and speaks fluent English and French, and conversational German.