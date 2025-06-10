BSPPC, media strengthen ties for accountability, transparency in public procurement

The Director-General of the Benue State Public Procurement Commission (BSPPC), Engr. Akwonya Comfort Adadu, is seeking to strengthen ties with the media as a commitment to transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.

She spoke during a courtesy visit to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Tuesday at the Government House.

According to Dr. Adadu, the procurement laws clearly state that the media should be part of the process, as they are key stakeholders of the commission.

The DG of BSPPC added that in procurement procedures, the government ensures transparency, accountability, and commitment, which can be achieved with the help of the media.

She also said that her visit to the CPS would be reciprocated with other government media outlets, including Benue TV, The Voice Newspaper, and Radio Benue.

She noted that her visit demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.

The BSPPC plays a vital role in ensuring that public funds are utilised effectively and efficiently, she added.

In response, Sir Kula commended the DG for her visit to strengthen ties with the media, beginning with his office, which houses all media houses in Benue State and Nigeria.

He stated the importance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies synergising, as always noted by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

He said: “The media, as the fourth estate of the realm, has the mandate to monitor all activities of the three tiers of government and duly inform the citizenry who eagerly await such feedback.”

Alia added that a well-informed society helps in forming a better state and nation.

He pledged robust media support through his office for the commission’s activities.

The visit had in attendance Special Advisor to the Governor on Finance, Economic Strategy, Planning and Development, Dr. Akura Dennis; Commissioner for Power, Transportation, and Renewable Energy Hon. Omale O. Omale; Hon. Fidelis Unongo, Special Advisor to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs; and Bridget Tikyaa, Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Publicity, and Communications Strategy.

