Brushing teeth twice daily will prevent oral health challenges in children – Dental body

The Nigeria Dental Association says brushing of teeth twice daily would prevent a lot of oral health challenges in children.

Dr Oladimeji Abudu, the Chairman of the association in Ogun, said this in Abeokuta at an enlightenment programme for pupils of Moshood Abiola Primary School, Adatan.

Abudu stated that it was important to enlighten the pupils and residents on care and maintenance of good oral hygiene.

He, however, noted that brushing after breakfast remains the best way of taking care of the teeth just as brushing before bedtime.

Abudu added that the association would continue to create awareness to the people on why they should take care of their mouth and also seek regular dental checkup.

He said: “Though the pupils are young, they are very smart and they can take the lessons learnt here home.

“We’ll not only talk to them, but also their teachers so that they can keep on reminding them.

“Oral heath burden in children is preventive. It’s better to prevent. Most of the oral heath diseases are preventable and that’s why we are doing this enlightenment campaign.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the doctors had earlier embarked on a road walk to sensitise the public on oral health hygiene as part of activities marking the Oral Health Day.