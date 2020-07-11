Bruno Fernandes has taken English football by storm since his £68 million arrival and has been rewarded by winning back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards.

The Portuguese star claimed June’s Premier League Player of the Month prize following a fantastic restart to the season with Manchester United.

Fernandes has become United’s first back-to-back winner of the award since his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo all the way back in 2006.

After clinching the award in his first full month in February, Fernandes has followed up his incredible form since the Premier League’s restart.

Since the Premier League’s resumption last month, Fernandes has netted five goals, created three assists and produced 12 chances for his team-mates.

The 25-year-old has been instrumental in United’s brilliant form of late, in which they have extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions.

On Thursday, United became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by three goals or more, after they beat Aston Villa 3-0 away from home.

Since making his debut against Wolves on February 1, Fernandes has been involved in 13 goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side – more than any other player during that time.

United will be desperate for Fernandes to continue his fine form as they hunt down a crucial Champions League spot.

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-placed Leicester and two adrift of Chelsea in third with four matches remaining.