Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has been named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for the second successive season.

Fernandes contributed 11 assists in the Premier League and a further five in Europe and tops many charts for the most creative and productive midfielder around, beating Frank Lampard’s goal record for a midfielder in the Premier League era with his latest strike against Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is the Reds’ leading scorer and donned the captain’s armband in Harry Maguire’s absence for the match with Liverpool last week.

Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani emerged as the main rivals for the prize after also enjoying superb seasons in the red shirt.

In the end, however, Bruno was a very convincing victor with 63 per cent of the votes cast.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford finished in fourth and fifth respectively.