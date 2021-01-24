A moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes was enough to decide a thrilling FA Cup tie as Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah had put Liverpool ahead, but Mason Greenwood struck to cancel that out and send the teams into the interval level.

Greenwood then turned provider for Marcus Rashford to coolly slot home soon after the restart, but Liverpool capitalised on poor passing out from the back as Salah struck his second of the game.

Both sides had chances, but Fernandes – on as a sub – fired a fine free-kick past Allison Becker to send United through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.