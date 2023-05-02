BRT driver who crashed into train arraigned for manslaughter

A Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit driver, Osibanjo Oluwaseun, who collided with a moving train at Ikeja and allegedly killed six people was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ikeja High Court.



The defendant, who was arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala, is facing 16 counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter and grievous harm, preferred against him by the state government.



The Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, told the court that the BRT driver negligently killed the victims by ignoring warning signals and ran into an on-coming train.



He said the defendant also negligently inflicted grievous harm on 10 other passengers on the bus.