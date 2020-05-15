The Primero Transport Services Limited, operator of the Bus Rapid Transit, says it is still looking for driver of its bus that crushed a businesswoman, Grace Okeleke, to death at Ikorodu.

Fola Tinubu, Managing Director of the firm, expressed the management’s regret over the incident in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Okeleke died after she was hit by a BRT bus in Ikorodu on Monday evening.

Okeleke, wife of the Head of Public Relations, Globacom, Andrew Okeleke, attempted to cross the road, after being dropped off by her driver around 7:20pm when a BRT bus with number plate EPE 59 XR knocked her down.

Tinubu said the company had sent a delegation to console the family of the deceased, adding that the company would not abandon the family, but support them.

He said: “We are so sorry about what happened.

“We have sent a delegation to their house to meet the family.

“We will do all the necessary things for the family.

“Whatever is necessary to do for the family, we will do.

“But I will also like to say that people need to be careful when they are crossing that road.

“They need to look both right and left, and not assume buses are not coming.

“They need to be patient and they need to use pedestrian bridge as much as possible.

“We sympathise with the family and it really touches our heart.”

On the destruction of BRT buses by some residents, Tinubu said such action was not needed as it would neither bring the dead back nor bring any gain to people the firm is serving.

He said no fewer than 10 buses belonging to the company were destroyed by the people.

Tinubu said: “There is no need for people to vandalise our buses at the same time, because that night, they vandalised 10 buses.

“The bus man, driver, was wrong by not staying there, and we are looking for him right now.

“We have called his guarantors and we told them that they must produce him.”

