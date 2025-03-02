Brotherhood Church ends over two decades feud, declares Rowland not God

The ownership crisis that rocked Brotherhood of Cross and Star Church for up to 24 years has finally come to an end.

Recall the crisis that factionalised the church and led to the destruction of property across its branches worldwide was between the second son of the self acclaimed spiritual leader and the sister.

Chairman Board of Trustees of BCS, Sister Victoria Clarke during a press conference in Uyo, announced that a new board of trustees for the organisation has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

With the registration, all lingering issues pertaining to ownership have been put to rest with the founder of the church, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu remaining the Sole Spiritual head.

Clarke said, ‘These trustees are specially selected and chosen men and women of integrity. They are now at the helms of affairs of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star.

“They are the only body recognised by law to administer the affairs of the kingdom and to represent it in all matters worldwide. This heralds a new dawn for Brotherhood where the beauty of the kingdom will be displayed to the world.

Clarke said that the leadership of the church was hereditary, adding it was wrong to assume that the second son of the founder, His Holiness Roland Olumba Obu was now in charge.

“The other aspect of our mission is to inform and enlighten all people about the true nature of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star. This is imperative because there have been so many misconceptions caused by the deplorable antics of the faction loyal to His Holiness Roland Olumba Obu, the second child of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that there is only one Head of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star and that is Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, the Sole Spiritual Head, the long-awaited Promised *Comforter* . He has no assistant and no deputy.

“Therefore, it should be made abundantly clear that whereas we respect and honour His Holiness Roland Olumba Olumba Obu as the second child of the Leader, he is not God and we can never recognise him as such.”

