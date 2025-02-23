Broadcast icon, Tom Adaba, is dead, Tinubu mourns

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Professor Tom Adaba’s family, the government and people of Kogi State over the passing of broadcasting icon and first Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission.

The message was delivered by the Special Adviser to the President on Strategy and Information, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Adaba passed away on Saturday at the age of 83.

According to Onanuga, he contributed immensely to journalism practice in Nigeria, particularly in the broadcast industry.

From teaching and mentoring to administration and consultancy, Professor Adaba was a towering figure and an inspiration to many within Nigeria’s broadcasting circles and beyond.

The spokesman of the President said: “President Tinubu recognises Adaba’s remarkable achievements as the first principal of the NTA Television College in Jos, an institution renowned for training professionals in the television industry in Nigeria and neighbouring African countries.

“The President pays tribute to Adaba’s lifelong commitment to media development, mentorship, community service, and philanthropy.

“He affirms that the annals of Nigeria’s broadcast industry deregulation, communication scholarship, and the growth of media scholarship will be incomplete without a generous reference to Professor Adaba’s contributions.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of Professor Adaba’s soul and asks God Almighty to comfort his family, friends, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.”

Onanuga quoted Tinubu as having said: “May his legacies live on in the many professionals he trained, the scholarly books he authored and the integrity he brought to the public offices he held.”

