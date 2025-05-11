Briton convicted for drug nabbed with 37.6kg of Loud in Nigeria

A Briton, Campell Kaizra Kofi Johannes Slifer, has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at a Nigerian airport with a strong strain of cannabis, known as Loud.

The Briton was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State with two suitcases that contained 35 parcels of Loud.

The 22-year-old was intercepted on May 9, 2025 as he landed from a trip that originated from Thailand through Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

The cannabis weighed 37.60kg.

Campell, who claimed he had twice been convicted in the UK for drug trafficking and robbery, said he was recruited in London to travel to Thailand to pick the illicit consignment and bring the same to Nigeria.

