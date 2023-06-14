British police arrest man after three killed in Nottingham city centre

In Britain, three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police described as an “horrific and tragic incident”.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4m (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.

The third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Another three people were in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe is a connected incident.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Roads closed on Tuesday morning included Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street and Wood borough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

The tram network was also disrupted with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) as the police investigation continued.

Local resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5a.m. on Tuesday morning by the sounds of a series of police cars passing his home.

The 46-year-old delivery driver, who lives in a flat in Mansfield Road in Sherwood, told the PA news agency: “I heard a police car go past.

“It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one.

“They just kept coming so I knew something quite major was happening somewhere around the city centre.”

dpa/NAN.

