British-Nigerian actor sets sights on leading roles in Nollywood

British-Nigerian actor, Junior Salokun, says he is set to star in Nollywood, with ambitions to take on lead roles that break boundaries and amplify African stories on a global stage.

The British-Nigerian actor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that his aspiration was to bridge cultural divides through film.

Salokun said: “With a deep love for storytelling, I’m drawn to roles that explore the complexities of the human experience.

“I want to be part of projects that resonate globally, reflect Nigerian culture authentically, and celebrate our rich heritage.”

Salokun expressed enthusiasm about Nollywood’s rising global profile, adding that he is eager to contribute to its momentum.

He said: “Today, Nollywood has gained international recognition and I am excited to be a part of the growing industry.

“My acting career already brought me to appearing on NETFLIX, Blue Story, BBC/Paramount and other various stage productions, and short films.

“I am now focused on expanding my reach into Nollywood, where I hope to collaborate with industry professionals and showcase my talent.

“I also aim at dilating my reach into Nollywood, where I look forward to collaborating with professionals in the creative industry.”

Salokun emphasised that his goal is to contribute to films that not only entertain but also inspire and educate audiences.

NAN reports that the actor, who was born and raised in London, has already made his mark in film and television with roles in Blue Story (2019), My Brudda (2023), and the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series Supacell (2024).

