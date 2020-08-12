The British High Commission has reiterated its support and commitment to the actualisation of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s “Greater Lagos” agenda, hinged on a six pillars policy programme, tagged: T.H.E.M.E.S, to deliver good governance to millions of Lagosians.

The assurance was given on Wednesday by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

The six pillars policy, which the British High Commission promised to support, are: Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Entertainment and Tourism; Security and Governance.

Speaking during the visit, Thompson, who was accompanied by Head of Prosperity Section, Guy Harrison, and the Political Adviser to the British Deputy High Commissioner, Wale Adebajo, said the Commission has been working with the State Government to develop Lagos as envisioned by Sanwo-Olu.

Thompson also commended the Governor for his quality leadership in managing COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The British envoy noted that management of the dreadful coronavirus infection in Lagos State by the Governor and his team had been impressive and commendable.

She said: “We have been able to pursue various services in Lagos; working particularly to grow the technology environment in Nigeria, to develop financial services, to develop the partnership between Lagos State Government and the City of London.

“There are interesting lines we can help Lagos develop in a way that this government wants Lagos State to develop for the good of Lagosians.

“We are supporting the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu through technology and to grow technology business environment, we are creating some conditions that would help companies to drive further.

“We are supporting financial sector development, supporting the start-up and bigger companies and help businesses to access the finance they need to grow, which will help to create the jobs that we desperately need at the moment as we see the economic implications of coronavirus.

“We have also been working to help Mr. Governor makes better use of the waterways, the public transportation; trying to make some of the traffic off the road and get the city moving.”

Thompson, who visited Governor Sanwo-Olu to say goodbye after the completion of her four years tenure in Nigeria as British Deputy High Commissioner, said she enjoyed her stay in Lagos State, adding that she is happy to work with him and his administration.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his administration’s commitment to the Future Cities programme, promising that he would take it to a logical conclusion.

The Governor said his administration in the last few days has been working round the clock to move Lagos State to a greater height and meet the basic needs of the people of the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he was on inspection tour on Sunday to Apapa, Ijora, Mile 2 and other places to inspect ongoing road projects, as well as commissioning the 13.6km Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit corridor and 550 high and medium bus capacity and smart ticketing system on Tuesday.

He said the recent steps taken by government is to provide basic infrastructural facilities and make life more comfortable for Lagosians for them to enjoy good governance and dividends of democracy his administration promised.

The Governor said Lagos State would miss Thompson, who demonstrated high professionalism and commitment during her tenure to ensure that the State and the British High Commission enjoyed cordial relationship.

He said Lagos sees British High Commission as a good partner and will therefore work with the incoming British Deputy High Commissioner.