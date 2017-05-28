British government expresses readiness to invest in Kano

The British Government has expressed its readiness to invest in Kano State to promote growth.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright said this‎ in Kano on Tuesday when he visited the Acting Governor of the state, Prof. Hafizu Abubakar at the Government House.

Arkwright said that he was in Kano to assess some of the programmes being executed by the Department of International Development on education and health.

According to him, the Commission is impressed with programmes on education and health in the state.

He particularly noted the Teacher Development programme that was ongoing at the Sa’adatu Rimi College of education, describing it as impressive.

Arkwright said: “The teacher training programme is very impressive and we look forward to more strengthened relationship between Kano State and the British Government.’’

Responding, the acting governor, Abubakar said the state government was very grateful for the interventions in the health and education sector through the DFID.

He said: “On the teacher development training programme, the state had 50 per cent of unqualified teachers and the need to train them is a must.

“There are currently 58,000 primary school teachers in the state and most of them don’t have basic teaching qualification.’’

Abubakar welcomed decision by the British Government to invest in the state, adding that it was a right step in the right direction and he also condoled with the High commissioner over the recent terror attack in London, adding that there was the need for Heads of States to work collectively to stem the trend.

