Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will not have a public celebration for her 95th birthday, according to royal sources.

The reigning monarch is understood to have “no plans” to mark the event on Wednesday, which is her first birthday without her husband Prince Philip in 73 years, sources have told dpa.

Philip, who was also known as the duke of Edinburgh, was laid to rest on Saturday in a military-style funeral after he died on April 9 aged 99.

After his death was announced, Britain entered a week-long period of mourning, which ended after his funeral on Saturday.

The royal family has a two-week period of mourning, which ends on April 23.

Prince Harry, the queen, and Prince Philip’s grandson, flew in from Los Angeles to attend the funeral.

He was reunited with his family for the first time since his bombshell interview with Oprah where he revealed why he stepped down as a senior royal.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry declined to say if the prince remained in England to celebrate her birthday, however, British newspaper The Telegraph said he was expected to fly back on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Last year, a gun salute to mark the queen’s 94th birthday, which usually takes place Hyde Park and the Tower of London in the capital, was cancelled as the queen felt it was not appropriate during the pandemic.

It is not clear if the annual celebration for her official birthday, known as Trooping the Colour, will take place in June.

