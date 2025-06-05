Brilliant academic and exemplary public servant, Tinubu mourns Jibril Aminu

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Professor Jibril Aminu, describing him as a brilliant academic and an exemplary public servant whose impact straddled both medicine and politics.

In a statement released on Thursday from the State House, Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the people of Adamawa State, mourning the loss of a man he called one of Nigeria’s most accomplished professionals.

“I extend my condolences to the family and friends of Professor Jibril Muhammad Aminu, a respected academic and political leader who passed away at the age of 85”, the statement partly read.

Recognised as a professor of cardiology and a highly decorated medical expert, Aminu was praised for his intellect, dedication, and the seamless integration of his professional and political lives.

“Professor Aminu was a professor of cardiology and one of Nigeria’s most decorated medical professionals.

“He straddled his profession and politics exceptionally, bringing erudition and brilliance to statecraft”, the President added.

Tinubu highlighted the late professor’s impressive academic accolades, noting his fellowships and various prestigious positions held across institutions both in Nigeria and abroad.

“In his professional life, he earned many laurels for his grit, hard work, and expertise.

“He was a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London, a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians, and a Fellow of the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College.

“He was also a Consultant in Medicine, Senior Lecturer and Sub-Dean of Clinical Studies at the University of Ibadan Medical School (1973–1975), Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (1975–1979), Visiting Professor of Medicine at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington DC (1979–1980), and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (1980–1985)”, Tinubu continued.

Beyond the academic and medical fields, Aminu also distinguished himself in national service.

He was appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States and served two terms as a senator for Adamawa Central.

His earlier roles also included heading the ministries of Education, Petroleum, and Mineral Resources.

The President added, “Professor Aminu served meritoriously in public service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States from 1999 to 2003 and as Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2011. He also served as Minister of Education and later as Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992). Professor Aminu epitomised statesmanship and was committed to building a greater Nigeria.”

Tinubu also condoled with the people of Adamawa State, emphasising the profound national loss that Aminu’s death represents.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and the people of Adamawa State. Professor Aminu’s passing is a profound loss to the nation, but as we grieve, we must find solace in his legacy.

“He left remarkable imprints in the sands of time. May he find eternal rest in Aljana Firdaus. And may Allah forgive his sins”, the President’s statement concluded.

