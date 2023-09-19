Brila Media COO for World Football Summit in Spain

Brila Media will be berthing at the World Football Summit holding between September 20 and 21, 2023 in Sevilla, Spain.

This followed the selection of the Chief Operating Officer of Brilla Media, Debbie Larry-Izamoje for the Summit.

This first edition of the Female Leaders Workshop is a unique aspect of the global summit that will attract participants from across the world.

Incidentally, Debbie, daughter of Dr. Larry Izamoje and the man who changed the face of sportscasting in Nigeria, holds a post graduate Diploma in Digital Media and Sports Communications from the Barcelona Sports Institute, Spain.

She will be tapping the emerging opportunities not only in the fast growing female football category, but also the digital, terrestrial and marketing aspects of mankind’s most popular sport.

In addition to her Barcelona Sports Institute Diploma, Debbie equally holds a Bachelors degree in Information Management (University of Sheffield); M.Sc in Management (University College, London); Diploma in User Innovation (Massachusetts Institute of Technology); Certificate in Executive Sports Management (Lagos Business School); and a short Certificate course in Innovation and Strategy (Harvard University).

Under her watch, Brila rebranded with the introduction of audio-visual radio, the Brila app, robust social media handles as well as the very engaging websites: www.brila.net and www.footballive.ng.