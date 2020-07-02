Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter said he was encouraged by his side’s form since the Premier League’s resumption but has warned his players not to rest on their oars in their battle for survival.

Brighton, who are 15th in the standings, six points clear of the relegation zone, have picked up four points from three games since returning to action after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seagulls battled to a 2-1 victory against Arsenal and held third-placed Leicester City to a goalless draw before being beaten 3-0 by Manchester United.

Potter told reporters in a news conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom-side Norwich City: “If you’d offered us more than a point per game from our first three matches against that opposition, I would have snapped your hand off.

“We’ve improved the gap between ourselves and the bottom three, but there’s still lots of work to be done.

We’re positive and ready for the weekend. Norwich are also fighting, so we know we’ll have to be at our best.”

Potter said midfielder Davy Propper, who had to be withdrawn at half time during the loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, is fit for Saturday’s clash.

The 45-year-old said: “Propper was feeling a bit of tightness in his calf on Tuesday. Nothing serious, he should be training tomorrow.

“Adam Webster has made good progress too, and we’ll wait as long as we can to make a decision on him. It looks like he could make the weekend.

Reuters/NAN.