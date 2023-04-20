Bricklayer docked over alleged theft of 50 bags of cement

A 34-year-old bricklayer, Segun Bashiri, on Thursday, appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing 50 bags of Dangote cement worth N235,000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing two counts bordering on felony and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant and one other, still at large, on Jan. 12, around 12.30 a.m. at a construction site on Okitipupa-Ikoya road in Okitipupa, conspired to commit felony and stealing.

Orogbemi said that the defendant and other at large, who are workers at a building project, property of one Mathew Kawonise, stole the bags of cement meant for the project.

According to him, the offences are punishable under Sections 412 and 390(9) of Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ojuola said that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and present evidence of two years tax payment made to the state government.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 6 for further hearing.