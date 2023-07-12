Bricklayer bags nine months imprisonment for stealing cable

828 828

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court Abuja, on Wednesday, sentenced a bricklayer, Yusuf Salihu, to nine months imprisonment for stealing electric cable from a school.

Salihu, 23, of Zone 5, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and theft.

The defendant, however, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, sentenced the defendant to nine months imprisonment, but gave him an option of N3,000 fine.

Suleiman warned the convict to be a law-abiding citizen and desist from committing crime after serving the punishment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Charity Nwaosu, told the court that the complainant, Ogony Johnson, of Champions Gate International, reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on June 28.

Nwaosu said that on the same date, at about 12:30 a.m., the security personnel caught the defendant inside the school premises, with a green bag containing electric cables and copper wires.

She told the court that the defendant criminally broke into the school through the ceiling and stole all the cables used in wiring the school building.

The prosecutor said that the defendant damaged and stole an electric cable, valued at N148,000, but was caught and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

Nwaosu told the court that during the police investigation, the defendant made a confessional statement.

She said that the defendant confessed to having dishonestly trespassed into the school premises and made away with the said cable without the consent of the owner.

Nwaosu said that the offences contravened Sections 348, 327 and 288 of the Penal Code.