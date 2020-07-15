The Federal Road Safety Corps on Wednesday cautioned its bribe-seeking officials and members of the public against such practice to avoid being prosecuted.

Imoh Etuk, Assistant Corps Marshal, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2.2, gave the warning during a familiarisation visit to the agency’s Command Headquarters, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Etuk warned that if anyone was found in that attempt, both the giver and the taker would be prosecuted.

The commanding officer, controlling Lagos and Ogun States, stated that the duty of the FRSC was to ensure safety on the roads and to ensure that motorists abide by its rules and regulations.

He said: “We ensure our men are professional in their conduct by not involving in any bribery and I am telling all members of the public that they should not attempt to bribe our officials.

“This is because both the giver and the taker will be prosecuted.”

Etuk said the visit was to sensitise all the officers and men of the command to ensure that there was prompt and proper traffic control in the state.

He described the relationship between the corps and other security agencies over the years as robust.

The zonal commanding officer advised other agencies to continue to maintain the relationship, especially during this era of COVID-19.

Etuk noted that the officers and men of the corps had been sensitised on how to discharge their duties, as stipulated by the law and also to ensure the enforcement of government’s directive on COVID-19.

Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, said the command would continue to ensure that it reduced road accidents to the barest minimum.

Umar urged motorists to continue to abide by the rules and regulations, saying the command’s officials would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone found to have disobeyed such rules.