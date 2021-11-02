Brenda Fassie’s son shares his story on BET’s Behind The Story

Catch all new Behind The Story, Black Tax Season 2 and DJ Zinhle The Unexpected on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21)

This weekend, our viewers will indulge themselves with exciting shows, the newest season of Behind The Story (BTS) with Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi, Black Tax Season 2, and new episodes of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

The Last two weeks on Behind The Story, Bongani Fassie, son of legendary artist Brenda Fassie, takes a ride in the BTS mobile with Nomalanga the flame.

He discusses career choices and similarities with his mother in terms of his music and her influence on his life.

They take a stop at his mother’s house and he gives a glimpse into his childhood and living at the house.

Ever expressive, he describes how he battled with drugs and how her death affected him.

He says: “I used drugs to escape the harsh reality of actually being alone in the world,” especially after his mom passed.

Nomalanga, ever the perfect host, drives the conversation as he discusses how the industry and fame affected his mental health leading to three suicide attempts at different times.

It’s a really thought provoking, evocative and emotional episode as he discusses his current stage of recovery from drugs, which is resentment, a feeling directed at friends and people who knocked him down despite the help his mom gave to some of these people.

Over the course of the two-part installment, Bongani drops a lot of truths and even gives viewers a preview of the new music he is working on, his exciting plans for a Brenda Fassie Biopic and Brenda Fassie in Amapiano.

Viewers also got to see a place where Bongani made a pivotal life decision and “initiated” one of his closest friends at the time, Lesley, as well as the history and demise of the friendship.

Behind The Story is a BET Africa original created to give audiences a chance to know more about their favourite celebrities.

In this new season, the new format allows fans to experience on a whole new level, facets of their favourite entertainers and influencers.

Don't miss an all-new episode of Behind the Story on November 6 at 18:00 WAT/19:00 CAT on BET Africa.

You can also catch up with Thuli as she continues to navigate her family, new neighbours and work on all new episode of Black Tax, November 6 at 17:30 WAT/18:30 CAT on BET Africa.

Original BET Africa reality series DJ Zinhle: Unexpected is not left behind as viewers continue to see deeper insights into the life of the superstar, mom, friend and entrepreneur, Dj Zinhle. A new episode of DJ Zinhle: Unexpected airs on BET Africa on November 6, 2021 at 18:30 WAT/19:30 CAT.

