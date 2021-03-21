The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria has exchanged baton of leadership by electing new national Officers to steer the ship of the association for the next two years.

The election was held at the BRECAN office, Ijapo, Akure, the Ondo State capital, along with the Annual General Meeting of the association.

It produced the following National Officers: President, Tolu Taiwo; Vice-President, Temitope Daniyan; General Secretary, Folasade Aluko; Treasurer, Dr. Emmanuel Onyeama; Financial Secretary, Maureen Iwuchukwu; Public Relations Officer, Rowland Onyekwu; Editor, Pamela Enikachi; and Welfare Officer, Lizzy Akpan.

In her acceptance speech, the President expressed readiness to move the association forward by working diligently, efficiently and with all loyalty.

Taiwo assured the Founder that with the support and cooperation of members, the new Executives would do everything possible to take BRECAN to a greater height, saying they would make the Founder proud.

Taiwo encouraged the Founder to put her mind at rest, noting that they would keep fighting till there would be a breast cancer-free world.

At a dinner ceremony, the BRECAN Founder, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who inaugurated the new executive officers, described the AGM as a very successful outing.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu presented a large portrait of BRECAN’s Jog4Life to the host chapter of the AGM.

There was a raffle draw where many attendees won gifts and the President announced that Imo State would be the next host of the AGM.