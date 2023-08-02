Breastfeeding boosts immune system – Nwifuru

The Ebonyi Governor’s wife, Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, has encouraged pregnant mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding to improve the development of their babies and boost their immune system.

Nwifuru gave the encouragement Wednesday, during her visit to the Maternal and Child Health Clinic, Azuiyoku in Abakaliki, the State capital.

The Governor’s wife pleaded with the traditional ruler council and religious leaders to disseminate the message of breastfeeding to pregnant and nursing mothers at their various communities for a better society.

Earlier, Nwifuru’s wife who was represented by Jessica Uburu, Special Assistant to the Governor, urged development partners to continue to protect, promote and support exclusive breastfeeding.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma revealed plans to meet with the State House of Assembly to review maternity leave for working mothers from three months to six months.

Ekuma stated that the state government would establish creche centres in workplaces to enable nursing staff to breastfeed their babies.

He said that the week-long events served as a reminder of the significant role that breastfeeding played in maturing healthy communities and promoting wellbeing of both mothers and children.

He emphasised on the benefits of breastfeeding, stressing that breast milk provided essential nutrients, antibodies and protection against various diseases for babies.

Nutrition Focal Person, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Clinton Ofoegbu called on the government to adopt two weeks paternity leave to support their spouses and bond with children.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Developmen, Felicia Nwankpum promised to educate pregnant mothers on the initiative, during the 2023 women convention in the rural areas.

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Alex Ekuweme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE–FUTHA) Ekara Etiedu, also advocated for proper infant and young child feeding practice to improve their well being.

“As we advocate for breastfeeding, let us also advocate for proper Infant and young child feeding practice after six months of exclusive feeding to prevent severe acute malnutrition,” Etiedu said.

The Coordinator, Baby Friendly Initiative, Ministry of Health, Beatrice Oji-Nkama, said lactating mothers should have access to breastfeeding to increase bond between mother and child.

The 2023 theme is “Enabling breastfeeding, making a difference for working parents.