Breast cancer awareness: Bukola, Toyin Saraki sponsor 200 early detection tests

As part of their efforts to create more awareness about the importance of early detection and screening for cancer patients, former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and his wife, Barrister Toyin Ojora-Saraki, have announced that they will be partnering with the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, to sponsor over 200 early detection tests for breast and cervical cancer.

The former Governor and First Lady of Kwara State will be sponsoring 80 mammograms for women aged 40 and above; 100 breast ultrasounds for women aged 40 and below; and 60 cervical pap smears to strengthen awareness that early detection and screening give patients the best chance at a successful treatment.

In a video message posted on their social media pages (@BukolaSaraki and @ToyinSaraki), the Sarakis stated:

“Our family understands the suffering and pain that millions of families across the nation have experienced over the years due to cancer. Many of you have had friends and loved ones that have been diagnosed with or have died from cancer.

“This is why we are delighted that we are supporting Medicaid’s breast cancer initiative in our own little way,” they said.

Responding on her Instagram handle, @DrZus, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi State and the Founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, thanked the Sarakis for their donation.

“Thank you for this thoughtful gift, Your Excellencies, my big brother, and sister,” she said.