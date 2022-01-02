Breaking:Yoruba Nation: ‘You weren’t hired on social media’, Ilana Oodua faults Sunday Igboho lawyer’s resignation

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, has faulted Pelumi Olajengbesi for tendering his resignation on social media.

Olajengbesi is the lawyer defending the aides of Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho against the Department of State Services at an Abuja High Court.

The self-determination campaigners explained that Olajengbesi was not hired on social media and was wrong to tender his resignation on social media.

Pelumi resigned on Sunday via his Facebook page, a day after faulting the threat by Ilana Oodua leader, Prof Banji Akintoye, that no governorship election would hold in Ekiti and Osun states later this year.

“We want to state very expressly that we did not hire Mr. Olajengbesi through the social media and it is not ideal for him to have resigned through the social media. Choosing social media to resign is an indication of his lack of understanding of the ethics of his profession. It clearly raises questions on his integrity and honour,” Ilana Oodua said its statement titled, ‘Response of Ilana Omo Oodua to the resignation of Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi as counsel to the Ighoho 12 & Yoruba Nation Self-determination struggle’.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, on Sunday, the self-determination group claimed the lawyer goofed by attacking its leader, Prof Banji Akintoye, over the New Year message announcing plans to boycott governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

Despite its objection to Pelumi’s social media resignation letter, Ilana Oodua declared that the lawyer would be stopped from representing Sunday Igboho aides in any case.

The statement said, “We, therefore, want to state that Mr. Olajengbesi’s so-called social media resignation is full of contradictions and a paradox. He said he was quitting every case that has to do with Sunday Igboho and the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, at the same time he said he will continue with the case of the Ighoho2 charged for terrorism by the DSS.

“You can’t approbate and re-approbate. You can’t be out attacking us on social media and still want to handle the Ighoho2 case. You can’t eat your cake and have it. The public embarrassment, humiliation, and opprobrium that has been brought to the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle by Olajengbesi in the last 24 hours is enough.

“With the way he has conducted himself in the last 24 hours, we do not want him anywhere near our struggle anymore.

“Lastly, it should be on record that contrary to the claim of Olajengbesi, he is not a personal lawyer to Sunday Igboho, but a lawyer to the Yoruba Self-determination struggle. He was introduced to us by Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN.

“The Self-Determination Struggle hired, retained, and paid for the services of Pelumi Olajengbesi, not Chief Sunday Igboho.”